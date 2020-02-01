‘Soyuncu Has Had Tammy In His Pocket’ – Fans React To Leicester City Defender Display Against Chelsea

Leicester City were held to a 2-2 draw against Chelsea at the King Power stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Rudiger opened the scoring for the visitors on 46 minutes but the Foxes managed to fight back with Henry Barnes equalising 10 minutes later and Ben Chilwell giving them the lead on 64 minutes.

The Blues did however, manage to get themselves back in the game when Rudiger equalised on 71 minutes.

Turkey international star Caglar Soyuncu started his 24th game of the season for Leicester.

Soyuncu won four aerial balls, made three successful tackles and made 75 passes with an 88 percent accuracy over the course of the 90 minutes.

We took a look at how fans responded on social media to his display against the Blues.

There was a mixed response with some fans praising the powerful center-back while others felt his performances have took a dip lately.

Soyuncu was praised for the way he dealt with Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

 

There were also a few critics. Were they being harsh?

 