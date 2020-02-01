‘Soyuncu Has Had Tammy In His Pocket’ – Fans React To Leicester City Defender Display Against Chelsea

Leicester City were held to a 2-2 draw against Chelsea at the King Power stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Rudiger opened the scoring for the visitors on 46 minutes but the Foxes managed to fight back with Henry Barnes equalising 10 minutes later and Ben Chilwell giving them the lead on 64 minutes.

The Blues did however, manage to get themselves back in the game when Rudiger equalised on 71 minutes.

Turkey international star Caglar Soyuncu started his 24th game of the season for Leicester.

Soyuncu won four aerial balls, made three successful tackles and made 75 passes with an 88 percent accuracy over the course of the 90 minutes.

We took a look at how fans responded on social media to his display against the Blues.

There was a mixed response with some fans praising the powerful center-back while others felt his performances have took a dip lately.

Soyuncu was praised for the way he dealt with Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

Soyuncu has had Tammy in his pocket the whole game. Why is batman not on? Lampard is taking the piss #LEICHE — The black Alexios🇬🇭 (@Kofig99) February 1, 2020

Soyuncu > maguire just some facts for the timeline x — aZiZ (@racbag2) February 1, 2020

Soyuncu is so good — ‏𝔟𝔩𝔬𝔫𝔡 (@blondevlion) February 1, 2020

Soyuncu has potential to be world class but at the moment he’s doing good. Struggles against balls in behind which is surprising when you consider he’s very quick. Doesn’t read the game well enough which unfortunately isn’t something you can learn/teach — 🙅🏼‍♂️ (@Pochinton) February 1, 2020

What a half by Kante, James and Evans. CHO looked really good in the early stages. Soyuncu unusually shaky. Neutrals must be enjoying this. — Ab. (@AbeikuLytle) February 1, 2020

There were also a few critics. Were they being harsh?

And people are finally realising soyuncu isn’t just overrated he’s actually bad https://t.co/K2zVK3ZD2C — Jack ⚒ (@jackarmitxge) February 1, 2020

Can we start the discussion now how braindead soyuncu actually is? — Slakz🇨🇼 (@Slammer2020) February 1, 2020

Soyuncu has been in poor form for a couple months now Whoever’s recruitment team is lacking will blast £70-80 million on him in the summer Step up Man City & Man United — Raj Chohan (@rajsinghchohan) February 1, 2020

This whole time Johnny Evans had been Holding Soyuncu's hand through their run. — NotSRG (@NotSRG2) February 1, 2020