Super Lig Drama: Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor Triumph on the Road as Galatasaray Stumbles at Home

Galatasaray Stunned by Gaziantep in 1-1 Home Draw

In what was expected to be a routine win at the RAMS Park, Galatasaray dropped two crucial points against a resilient Gaziantep FK. Despite dominating possession and forcing several world-class saves from the visiting goalkeeper, the Lions struggled to find their usual clinical edge.

Mohamed Bayo opened the scoring on 73 minutes but Baris Alper Yilmaz saved the Lions blushes with an equaliser on 84 minutes. Despite a frantic final ten minutes of stoppage time, they could not find the winner. This draw leaves Galatasaray looking over their shoulders as their rivals close the gap at the top of the table.

Fenerbahçe Edge Alanyaspor in 3-2 Five-Goal Thriller

Fenerbahçe continued their relentless pursuit of the championship with a gritty 3-2 victory away at Alanyaspor. It was a rollercoaster encounter that saw the Yellow Canaries lead, lose their advantage, and eventually claw it back.

Florent Hadergjonaj actually gave Alanyaspor the lead but Talisca equalised on nine minutes. Alanyaspor took the lead again soon after heading into the half time break ahead. However, second half goals from Anthony Musaba and Talisca gave Fenerbahce an important victory clsoing the gap with leaders Galatasaray to one point.

Trabzonspor Secure Important 2-1 Away Win at Kocaelispor

Trabzonspor made the trip to face Kocaelispor and returned to the Black Sea coast with a hard-fought 2-1 win. In a match defined by tactical discipline, Trabzonspor took an early lead and managed the game effectively.

Bruno Petkovic gave the home side an early lead on 18 minutes but Felipe Augusto equalised just before half time. Ernes Muci grabbed a last-gasp winner for the visitors to take home all three points.