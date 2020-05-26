 Besiktas star Domagoj Vida on Arsenal’s radar

Besiktas superstar Domagoj Vida has been reported to have sparked the interest of Premier League giants Arsenal, who might just be tabling a bid for the Croatian defender ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

As reported by Aksam, the English club, who has been looking to fill the hole in their defense, are keen on bringing in another central defender to their team despite having a William Saliba, who will be available for selection after his loan deal with French club Saint-Etienne.

The Croatian is not the only defender linked with the North London club, Kristoffer Ajer, Eray Comert, and Axel Disasi have all been reported to be linked with the London club. But the report claims are keen to bring Vida to the Emirates Stadium and could be on the market for only £9million.

The Croatian, who joined the Turkish club from Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv during the winter transfer window in 2018, has been with the club for two years and slowly integrated himself to the team being pivotal for them. He has been able to register 88 appearances for the Turkish club since then.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic happening all over the world and with football being temporarily closed down, many clubs were reported to be facing some financial difficulties, Besiktas is one of those clubs as they will be willing to part ways with Vida, who is one of their highest earners.

To clear a space for the Croatian, the Gunners might be forced to let go of several defenders, with David Luiz, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Dinos Mavropanos, Pablo Mari, Saliba, and Sokratis Papastathopoulos all in line for the centre back position.

In other Turkish news, Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny might just be staying with Turkish giants Besiktas for another year, according to a report originating from Fotomac.

Away from his parent club, Arsenal, the Egyptian midfielder was sent on a loan deal to join the Turkish side to spend the 2019-20 campaign. In 19 appearances Sùper Lig appearances, Elneny has been able to rack up two assists in the process.

The Egypt international loan deal with the club is set to expire by the end of June 2020 but the Turkish club are unwilling to part ways with the midfielder as they hope to keep him for one more campaign.

And to confirm this, Elneny’s agent, Ömer Uzun, had previously admitted that Besiktas are keen on letting the Egyptian stay at the Vodafone Park for another season.