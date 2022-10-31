Super Lig Wrap 12 – Senol Gunes kicks off second Besiktas stint with win

The 12th round of the Super Lig saw the Istanbul giants all win with Fenerbahce keeping their spot at the top of the table.

Galatasaray kicked things off on the Friday beating Fatih Karagumruk 2-0 away from home.

The Lions returned to winning ways after a rocky patch. Fatih Karagumruk did themselves no favors, Adnan Ugur got himself sent off on 33 minutes but it took Galatasaray an hour to open the scoring.

Emre Tasdemir put the visitors ahead and Juan Mata scored his first goal to secure all three points.

It was not exactly a masterclass but the Lions got the win and that is all manager Okan Buruk will care about right now.

Next up it was Besiktas who have not exactly been in good form either.

In fact, Senol Gunes replaced Valerian Ismael last week as manager after a string of bad results.

Gunes got off to a fantastic start, the Black Eagles ended up beating fellow Istanbul based side Umraniyespor 5-3 at the Vodafone Park stadium with Cenk Tosun and Wout Weghorts bagging a brace and Tayyip Sanuc also getting his name on the scoresheet.

The victory moved Besiktas into third palce in the table. League leaders Fenerbahce played on Sunday against another Istanbul based side Istanbulspor.

The Yellow Canaries ended up winning the game 5-2. Irfan Can Kahveci and Enner Valencia scored but Michy Batshuayi was the star of the show bagging a hat-trick.

The Belgium international has now scored five goals in the league this term.

The victory moved Fenerbahce three points clear of second placed Adana Demirspor who drew 2-2 away to Kayserispor.

Fenerbahce also still have a game in hand over Adana.

In the other league games Konyaspor drew 1-1 against Kasimpasa, Ankaragucu beat Hatayspor 4-1 and Alanyaspor recorded a 2-0 victory over Gaziantep.

Istanbulspor have the chance to close the gap with leaders Fenerbahce to three points today against Giresunspor.

The Istanbul outfit have two games in hand compared to the league leaders.