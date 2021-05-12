Super Lig Wrap 39 – Title race turned on head after Besiktas & Fenerbahce lose

The Super Lig title race was flipped on its head last night following the latest round of games.

Galatasaray ended up joining Besiktas at the top of the table on 81 points following a dramatic turn of events.

Fenerbahce headed into week 39 in 2nd place just two points behind leaders Besiktas.

The Yellow Canaries ended up suffering a shock 2-1 defeat against Sivasspor.

Kayode and Hakan Arslan scored either side of the half-time break to give the visitors a two-goal lead.

Papiss Cisse managed to score in the second minute of additional time thanks to Mesut Ozil’s first assist in a Fenerbahce shirt but it was too little too late.

The defeat was made even worse by the fact that Besiktas ended up losing to 10-man Karagumruk at the Vodafone Park.

Karagumruk took the lead when Bertolacci found the back of the net on 39 minutes.

Rachid Ghezzal equalised on 54 minutes and it looked like Besiktas would go on to clinch all three points after Ervin Zukanovic got sent off for the visitors.

However, it was Karagumruk who scored against all the odds. Fabio Borini scored a lovely goal on 80 minutes to pull off a shock victory.

With Besiktas and Fenerbahce both losing Galatasaray managed to capitalise on their rivals slipping up.

Halil Dervisoglu, Ryan Babel scored and Mostafa Mohamed bagged a brace to give the Lions a 4-1 victory over Denizlispor.

The win put the Yellow-Reds on equal points with Besiktas heading into the final game of the season.

However, due to head-to-head results between the two sides being tied goal difference currently separates leaders Besiktas from Galatasaray.

Besiktas have a plus-two goal difference over the Lions heading into the final game.

Fenerbahce could still win the title if they win their last game and if Besiktas, as well as Galatasaray, lose.

So there is still everything to play for heading into the final game of the season.