Tottenham in talks with Cengiz Under while AC Milan also eye summer move

AC Milan have joined Tottenham in the race to sign AS Roma star winger Cengiz Under.

The Turkey international has been crossly linked with a move away from the Serie A giants.

According to the Turkish outlet Fanatik, Tottenham are in early talks with Under’s representatives.

Per the source, Tottenham and Milan are the front runners in the race to secure Under’s signature.

Fanatik goes onto state that Milan have been closely monitoring the flamboyant forward and eye Under as a replacement for Suso, who is expected to leave over the summer.

Cengiz Under’s season has been hampered by injuries however, the 22-year-old returned to first-team football last month.

Under has scored two goals in 13 Serie A appearances for Roma so far this season.

The Turkey international has been linked with a move to England for the past two seasons but signed a contract extension with Roma until 2023 last summer.

That was however, before Paulo Fonseca took charge of the team. The Giallorossi have struggled under their new manager and the club could be forced to sell players if they fail to make the Champions League.

Tottenham take on relegation battles Aston Villa in their next Premier League fixture on February 16. Roma meanwhile face an in-form Atalanta next weekend.