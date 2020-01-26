Tottenham Scouted 13-Goal Striker At Least Six Times This Season, Fenerbahce Set £20m Valuation

Tottenham sent scouts to the first six games of the season to keep tabs on Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi a source at the Super Lig outfit revealed to Turkish-Football.

Spurs monitored Muriqi closely throughout the first few weeks of the season.

The London based outfit stopped sending scouts afterward but returned to scouting Muriqi over recent weeks.

Fenerbahce value Muriqi as being worth at least £20m but despite reports in Turkey claiming an offer being made Spurs have yet to make an official bid.

The Yellow Canaries have made their stance clear. They have received interest from several clubs but have refused to enter talks as they do not want to sell their star man in January.

Fenerbahce would consider an offer that matches their valuation and have not ruled out the possibility of selling Muriqi at the end of the season.

Burnley and Everton are among other Premier League clubs that have scouted Muriqi and he has also received interest from Germany and Italy.

The 25-year-old has scored 13 goals and provided five assists in 20 games in all competitions for Fenerbahce this term.

The 1.94m tall striker has also been in impressive form for Kosovo at international level.

Muriqi scored and provided two assists in the 5-3 defeat against England at Wembley in the Euro 2020 qualification Group A last October.

In total he has 23 caps for Kosovo and has scored eight times.