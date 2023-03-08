Tottenham winger agent confirms talks with ‘many interested team’ amid Fenerbahce transer interest

Tottenham winger Lucas Moura will be leaving at the end of the season as a free agent.

Moura’s agent Junior Ledroso said that his client will stay in Europe and has several offers and interested clubs.

“It is still early to close (a deal) with any club,” explains agent Junior Pedroso, quoted by Jorge Nicola [Reported by HITC]. “I can assure you that we are meeting with many interested teams in Europe.”

However, he did rule out joining Palmeiras and underlined there has been no contact.

“It’s not true,” he added. “There was no contact from Palmeiras. No poll, no proposal.”

The latest reports come amid several reports in the Turkish media that Fenerbahce want Moura and have made offers as well as been in direct talks with his representatives.

Foreign clubs are able to enter negotiations directly with the player as he has under six-months left on his contract.

Moura is likely to leave and has started only three games in all competitions this campaign.

Fenerbahce are currently second in the Super Lig six points behind league leaders Galatasaray and will face Sevilla in the Europa League Round of 16 on Thursday.