Tottenham winger gives Fenerbahce green light, Conte to make final decision

Tottenahm winger Lucas Moura’s management company have given Fenerbahce the green light to push ahead with a move according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Spurs manager Antonio Conte will make the final decision regarding whether the move will go ahead.

The move is expected to go ahead if Conte approves the move.

Moura is one of three players Fenerbahce are targeting, with Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech and Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain being the other two.

The Yellow Canaries want to strengthen their attack for the title race, the Yellow Canaries are currently nine points behind leaders Galatasaray.

Additionally, the Yellow-Navy Blues are also competing in the Europa League and find out who they face in the Last 16 today.

Fenerbahce can still sign Moura this season as the Turkish transfer window has been extended to 5 March following the earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria a fortnight ago.

Negotiations between Fenerbahce and Moura’s representatives have progressed well and he is out of contract at the end of the season so can negotiate pre-contract terms with a foreign club.

The Brazilian winger has not been featuring regularly for Spurs playing just 94 minutes of Premier League football this season.

Fenerbahce want to pay €2m in wages to Moura until the end of the season and are then prepared to pay up to €4m including bonuses.