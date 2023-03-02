Tottenham winger wants £8.8m signing-on fee amid interest from Turkish giants

Tottenham winger Lucas Moura wants an £8.8m signing-on fee and agent’s commission when he leaves the club as a free agent this summer reports Goal Brasil.

Per the source, the Brazil international who has played just four minutes in the Premier League since October is set to leave the club at the end of the campaign as his contract will run out.

Moura looks certain to part ways with Spurs at the end of the season and the reports claim there are offers from England, the MLS, Italy and Qatar.

The latest development comes amid Fenerbahce holding talks with Moura to sign the 30-year-old before the transfer window shuts in Turkey on 5 March.

A Spor report that the Yellow-Navy Blues want to make a signing before the end of the transfer window and that Moura, Alex Iwobi and Ante Rebic are among the three players being targeted before the window shuts.

Moura does reportedly want to stay in Europe instead of moving back to Brazil which is good news for Fenerbahce.

The experienced winger wants to sign a long-term three year contract as well which is also something the Super Lig giants are prepared to do.

Fenerbahce are currently second in the Super Lig, six points behind leaders Galatasaray and would be able to offer Champions League football even if they finish runners-up.

The Yellow Canaries are also competing in the Europa League this season and will face Sevilla in the Round of 32.