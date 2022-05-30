Trabzonspor enter talks with Crystal Palace defender

Trabzonspor are interested in Crystal Palace midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Super Lig champions are keeping close tabs on the midfielder and are preparing an official move.

Kouyate will be a free agent at the end of July is Palace do not extend his contract.

Trabzonspor are free to enter talks with the Kouyate as he has under six-months remaining on his current deal with Palace.

The report claims that Kouyate has been on the Trabzonspor shortlist for some time and that talks are underway.

Trabzonspor are reported to have made progress in negotiations with the player.

The Black-Sea-based side have been interested in the Senegal international since last season but were unable to reach an agreement due to his transfer valuation.

The 32-year-old is represented by a Turkish agent Ediz Balkan who already has two clients playing in Turkey.

Kouyate made a total of 31 appearances this season scoring one goal and providing one assist.

The experienced midfielder has 78 international caps for Senegal.

Trabzonspor won the Super Lig title for the first time in 38 years this term and will compete in the Champions League next season.