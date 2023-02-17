Trabzonspor fans unveils tifo honoring earthquake victims, rescue workers ahead of Basel clash

By
Emre Sarigul
-
Trabzonspor's supporters cheer their team during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match Lille vs. Trabzonspor AS on December 7, 2011 at the Lille metropole stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq. AFP PHOTO FRANCOIS LO PRESTI (Photo credit should read FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP/Getty Images)

Trabzonspor beat Swiss giants 1-0 Basel in the Europa Conference League on Thursday at the Akyazi stadium.

The game was used as a platform to raise awareness to the earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria.

READ: Trabzonspor to donate UEFA Conference League proceeds to earthquake victims

The match was the first played by a Turkish side since the quake which has already claimed at least 40,000 lives.

Trabzonspor fans unveiled a tifo in the lead up to the game depicting an emergency services worker rescuing a child.

There was also a touching tribute to Proteo, a Mexican German Shepherd rescue dog that died while assisting in the disaster response efforts. Next to a rescue dog and a fist rising from the rubble clutching a Turkish flag.

The emergency services worker had several flags on his protective hat representing the countries which sent emergency rescue teams.

The tifo was on the backdrop of a banner which translated as saying: ‘We are all united, we are going to heal our wounds.’

Additionally, a minutes silence was held, both teams wore black arm bands and Trabzonspor did not celebrate after and all proceeds from the game were sent to the earthquake victims.

The Super Lig is currently postponed following the earthquake disaster. Trabzonspor will face Basel again for the second leg of their tie in Switzerland on Thursday, February 23.