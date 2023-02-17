Trabzonspor fans unveils tifo honoring earthquake victims, rescue workers ahead of Basel clash

Trabzonspor beat Swiss giants 1-0 Basel in the Europa Conference League on Thursday at the Akyazi stadium.

The game was used as a platform to raise awareness to the earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria.

READ: Trabzonspor to donate UEFA Conference League proceeds to earthquake victims

The match was the first played by a Turkish side since the quake which has already claimed at least 40,000 lives.

This was more than a game. This was an outpouring of our pain pic.twitter.com/q3mMuDM5ZD — Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) February 16, 2023

Trabzonspor fans unveiled a tifo in the lead up to the game depicting an emergency services worker rescuing a child.

Trabzonspor pay respects to the heroes still working day and night to rescue people from the rubble. All the countries that sent relief teams are also represented in the hard hat ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dT05S45xqp — Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) February 16, 2023

There was also a touching tribute to Proteo, a Mexican German Shepherd rescue dog that died while assisting in the disaster response efforts. Next to a rescue dog and a fist rising from the rubble clutching a Turkish flag.

The emergency services worker had several flags on his protective hat representing the countries which sent emergency rescue teams.

The tifo was on the backdrop of a banner which translated as saying: ‘We are all united, we are going to heal our wounds.’

Additionally, a minutes silence was held, both teams wore black arm bands and Trabzonspor did not celebrate after and all proceeds from the game were sent to the earthquake victims.

Rivalry doesn’t do the tension between Fenerbahçe and Trabzonspor justice. They were mortal enemies. Things had got really ugly. Now they are united. Life is too short for hate pic.twitter.com/ansqOppCC1 — Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) February 16, 2023

The Super Lig is currently postponed following the earthquake disaster. Trabzonspor will face Basel again for the second leg of their tie in Switzerland on Thursday, February 23.