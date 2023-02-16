Trabzonspor to donate UEFA Conference League proceeds to earthquake victims

Trabzonspor host Basel in the UEFA Conference League playoff on 16 February at the Akyazi stadium.

The Super Lig club have revealed that all proceeds from the game will be donated to relief efforts for the survivors of the devastating earthquake that devastated the country last week.

READ: The football world pays respects to victims of Turkey & Syria earthquake

All gate receipts will be donated and additionally a memorial ticket is also being sold for fans unable to attend but who want to contribute.

Turkish clubs are united in their support of the initiative and several teams including Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray, have called on their supporters to buy the memorial tickets to support the campaign.

Trabzonspor President Ahmet Ağaoğlu said the match “does not belong only to Trabzonspor.”

“I do not consider this as a Trabzonspor game, it will be a game for Türkiye,” he said.

Ağaoğlu added that almost all Süper Lig club presidents and Turkish Football Federation (TFF) president Mehmet Büyükekşi will attend the match.

“Unfortunately, the color of football is black,” he said.

“The sensitivity shown by the football fans across the country is perhaps the most beautiful reflection of this unity that we need more than anything else.”

The Trabzonspor chairman noted that playing will also be a mental challenge.

“Mentally, none of us are good,” he said.

“What we see and experience is not easy to handle, but I talk to our coach all the time, and our coach is trying to motivate the players. I hope that we advance in the playoffs, but if you ask me, the goal of the match against Basel has been reached.”

Trabzonspor players will be wearing a special black team jersey and the fans have been urged to also wear black.

There will be no cheering during the game, Trabzonspor officials said.