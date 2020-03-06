Mikel responds to reports that he received Chelsea offer from Roman Abramovich

Trabzonspor midfielder John Obi Mikel has responded to reports that he received an offer from Chelsea for a coaching position.

Mikel was rumored to have headhunted by Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich for a return to the London based outfit.

The experienced midfielder told AOIFootball that Chelsea will always be like ‘home’ to him but that the latest reports are false: “Honestly, I do not know where such stories are emanating from. I’m surprised at the news because no such discussion or meetings have taken place between me and the club’s hierarchy as regards any form of coaching job.

“Chelsea will forever be like home to me and if such contact were made I would gladly make it known but for now they are all lies and rumours.”

Mikel spent 11 years at Stamford Bridge winning two Premier League titles, three FA Cup trophies, one Football League Cup, the FA Community Shield, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

The former Nigeria international still has until June 2021 remaining on his Trabzonspor contract and the Super Lig outfit have the option to extend his deal by an additional season.

Mikel has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Trabzonspor this season since joining from Middlesbrough on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old could win his first silverware in Turkey this season as the Claret-Blues are in the title race and the semi-finals of the Turkish Cup.