Chelsea send scouts to Turkey for €30m keeper tipped as being Kepa replacement but face competition from Lille

Chelsea have been scouting Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir but face competition from Lille a Trabzonspor source revealed to Turkish-Football.

The Blues have been tracking Cakir since being tipped off by former assistant manager Eddie Newton.

Newton left his position at Chelsea as assistant manager to Frank Lampard to take on the assistant manager role at Trabzonspor in February.

The Blues plan to continue keeping tabs on Cakir for the rest of the season as Trabzonspor enter the final stages of their Super Lig title and Turkish Cup run.

The Super Lig clash against current leaders Basaksehir in nine days time and the games against Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in April are key games that will receive the most attention.

The Blues face competition from Lille who have been tracking Cakir all season.

Lille will, however, only make an offer if they sell Mike Maignan who has also been linked with the Blues.

Chelsea , depuis plusieurs mois, supervise Mike Maignan, le portier du LOSC ! Il serait la priorité du staff cet été ! A suivre …

via @Eurosport_FR pic.twitter.com/sqVlsqoBcE — Manu ⭐️⭐️ (@ManuLonjon) February 3, 2020

The Claret-Blues will go top of the league if they win their game in hand and are in the Turkish Cup semi-finals.

Cakir has been scouted by several clubs over the course of the season and as many as five clubs sent officials to monitor him a fortnight ago against Besiktas which was confirmed by Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu.

Newton has welcomed Chelsea scouts and officials to Trabzonspor games and remains close to both clubs.

Agaoglu has confirmed interest from Liverpool over the past few months but it is difficult to see how he would fit into the Reds plans considering Alisson Becker’s form.

Fotospor reported that Chelsea want Cakir as a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga and he could be available for a bargain price compared to the Spanish keeper.

Cakir is valued at €30m and Trabzonspor will be forced to listen to offers this summer.

The Black Sea based club are in a precarious financial position and must sell players in order to make additional signings this summer in accordance with their Financial Fair Play (FFP) agreement.