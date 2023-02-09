The football world pays respects to victims of Turkey & Syria earthquake

The football world has been paying respects to the victims of the earthquakes which struck Turkey and Syria.

Nearly 16,000 people are known to have died in Turkey and Syria according to the BBC and The World Health Organization has warned that many more could lose their lives without shelter, water, fuel or electricity as there is freezing cold weather in the region.

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali revealed he will be sending 100 containers of fresh water to the region as people are lacking the basic necessities.

Hull owner Acun Ilicali talks about how he and the world are supporting his country after two devastating earthquakes caused widespread destruction in Turkey and Syria.pic.twitter.com/ko3xy1k5pd — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 8, 2023

Former Galatasaray and Brazil national team player Felipe Melo sent his best wishes to the survivors of the earthquake.

Felipe Melo: "Geçmiş olsun ikinci vatanım Türkiye. Kalbim, dualarım sizinle." pic.twitter.com/nYPPihUg3d — Yellow & Red Report (@YellowRedReport) February 6, 2023

Melo and former Fenerbahce and Brazil national team midfielder Alex de Souza also pledged to hold an exhibition match at the end of the year to fundraise for the disaster to make sure it is not forgotten.

“I spoke with Alex an hour ago,he is not just Fenerbahce’s idol but everyone’s idol. We made a decision to play an exhibition match at the end of the year. Right now everybody is talking about Turkey but in a months time is that going to be the same? they might forget but we won’t,” Melo said.

Former Arsenal, Galatasaray and Germany national team player Lukas Podolski announced that all earnings from his restaurant franchise today will be donated to the earthquake victims.

Lukas Podolski, Almanya'da sahibi olduğu döner dükkanlarında bugünün cirosunun tamamının #KahramanmaraşDepremi'nden etkilenenlere bağışlanacağını açıkladı. pic.twitter.com/9lpwqRftWi — Tribun Dergi (@tribundergi) February 9, 2023

Atalanta defender Merih Demiral meanwhile auctioned off the shirts of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bonucci and Dybala and raised 5 million TL to send as a donation to the earthquake victims.

Başlattığımız açık artırmada 3 forma sahiplerini buldu! @AhlatciHolding satışa çıkan Ronaldo, Bonucci ve Dybala formalarını toplam 5 Milyon TL'ye satın aldı 🙏🏼 Satıştan elde edilen gelirin tamamı deprem bölgesinde kullanılmak üzere @ahbap Derneği'nin hesabına yatırıldı. pic.twitter.com/04nuCXygME — Merih Demiral (@Merihdemiral) February 9, 2023

The Feyenoord team wore a black shirt paying their respects to the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Orkun Kokcu showed solidarity with the earthquake victims during the Feyenoord game against

Olympique Marseille also paid their respects with the following tweet.

L’Olympique de Marseille adresse toutes ses pensées aux victimes des séismes qui ont frappé la Turquie et la Syrie et à leurs familles. 🇹🇷 🇸🇾 — Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) February 6, 2023

Marseille player Cengiz Under meanwhile, paid his respects with a t-shirt under his team shirt during the French Cup game against PSG.

Real Madrid held a minutes silence in the memory of the earthquake victims in the Club World Cup game held at the Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium.

⚫️ A minute's silence in memory of earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria was held at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.#ClubWC pic.twitter.com/iMoe57pTRQ — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) February 8, 2023

Southampton who are owned by Sport who also own Turkish club Goztepe pledged to send £10,000 and called on supporters to donate as well.