Turkey beat Faroe Islands ahead of UEFA Nations League clash against Lithuania

Turkey beat Faroe Islands 4-0 at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim stadium, Istanbul on Saturday in their UEFA Nations League Group C1 opener.

Cengiz Under opened the scoring for the home side on 37 minutes before Halil Dervisoglu doubled the lead on 47 minutes with an assist from in-form forward Enes Unal.

Inter Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu set up Salih Dursun on 82 minutes and Akgun provided an assist to Merih Demiral on 85 minutes for the fourth and final goal.

It ended up being a convincing victory for Turkey who dominated 75 percent of possession over the course of the 90 minutes.

After the game Turkey manager Stefan Kuntz said he was pleased with the result and that he expects Turkey to top the group.

“We are in Group C because we belong here right now, let’s be honest. But we have to beat what is in front of us. I was happy with the result, we scored four goals, dominated the game and kept a clean sheet,” Kuntz said.

“We will not be underestimating our opposition and have been studying Lithuania and I feel we are well prepared.”

Turkey ended up topping the group on goal difference but on equal points with Luxemburg who won the other game in the group against Lithuania.

Turkey will play Lithuania next away from home tonight at the LFF stadium in Vilnius.

In the other group game Faroe Islands will face Luxemburg.