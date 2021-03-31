Turkey held to 3-3 draw against Latvia in 2022 World Cup qualifier

Turkey were held to a 3-3 draw against Latvia at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in the FIFA 2022 World Cup Group G Match Day 3 qualifier on Tuesday.

After beating the Netherlands and Norway, Turkey headed into the Latvia clash in high spirits.

READ: Liverpool set to continue scouting Turkey international star Ozan Tufan after being left impressed with midfielder

The Crescent Stars were without Merih Demiral, right-back Mehmet Zeki Celik and Kaan Ayhan against Latvia.

Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak did, however, recover in time for the game and started alongside Leicester City ace Caglar Soyuncu.

Turkey got off to a great start when Kenan Karaman opened the scoring early on from outside the opposition penalty area.

And things got even better when Hakan Calhanoglu scored his sides second goal with a brilliant effort from range.

Latvia scored against the run of play just a minute later.

Turkey extended their lead to two goals again in the second half when Burak Yilmaz scored from the penalty spot.

However, Latvia managed to score twice to equalise.

Turkey blew a two-goal lead to draw against a side they were expected to beat after starting the group in such an impressive fashion.

The Turks remain top of Group G on seven points despite the draw and face Montenegro next – who lost to Norway on Match Day 3.

The Crescent-Stars have a great opportunity to put distance between themselves and the Netherlands, Norway and Montenegro.

All three teams are tied on six points so Turkey could move four points clear of Montenegro.

Norway and the Netherlands meanwhile, face each other so one side will lose points, potentially both teams could if they draw.