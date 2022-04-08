Turkey international striker set to join MLS outfit Inter Miami

Lille striker Burak Yilmaz is set to join MLS outfit Inter Miami according to Turkish sports newspaper Fanatik.

Per the source, Yilmaz who will be out of contract at the end of the season will join Inter Miami as a free agent.

The report claims that Yilmaz has several offers but the most attractive one is from the MLS side.

In fact, Yilmaz is reported to already be looking for property in Miami ahead of his potential move.

The Turkey international striker played an integral role in Lille winning the Ligue 1 title last season.

It was the first time Lille have won the league title since 2011.

Yilmaz is not having as impressive a season this term but he still has seven goals and five assists in 35 appearances in all competitions.

The 36-year-old striker has 31 goals in 77 international caps for the Turkey national team.

Lille are currently 7th in Ligue 1 and are four points off a top-four spot.

Yilmaz has also won league titles with Besiktas and Galatasaray in the Super Lig.

The striker would become the first Turkey international to join Inter Miami if he does end up completing the move.