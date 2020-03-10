Turkey will play without fans against Slovenia due to Coronavirus

The international friendly game between Turkey and Slovenia on 27 Match will be played without fans due to the Coronavirus.

The Slovenian authorities have decided that the game will be played behind closed doors as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.

Reuters reported earlier today that Slovenia will start health checks along the border with Italy and at the Ljubljana airport to prevent the spread of the virus.

Health minister Ales Sabedar revealed that all indoor events for more than 100 people will be prohibited.

Slovenia has confirmed 23 cases of coronavirus and tested about 1,230 people.

Turkey have yet to select their squad for the upcoming trip to Slovenia at the end of the month.

The friendly games come just a few months before the European Championships.

Turkey will take on Italy in Rome in their opening game on 12 June 2020.

All Serie A games are currently suspended in Italy as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak as reported by AP.