Turkish football restart faces scrutiny after 11 people test positive for coronavirus at Erzurumspor

Turkish football is scheduled to return on 12 June after the TFF decision to resume all leagues.

The Turkish Football Federation is, however, facing scrutiny after 11 people at Erzurumspor tested positive for Covid-19.

Four footballers, one member from the technical staff, one staff from the first team and five staff working at the club have contracted the virus.

Additionally, 12 further people are suspected as having coronavirus and have been taken for further tests at a local hospital.

Erzurumspor footballer Omer Sismanoglu publically criticized the federation for trying to resume football.

“Well done to the federation, 11 people have already tested positive and in the next few days 20 more probably will, it was bound to happen,” he said.

Another Erzurumspor player Hasan Ayaroglu was also vocal in his dismay at football restarting under the current circumstances.

“Do you really think we can play football under these circumstances?” he posted on Twitter with a photograph taken from his window at the training grounds showing a video of players and staff being loaded into ambulances and taken to hospital.

Bu ortamda maçlara devam edebileceğimizi düşünüyor musunuz gerçekten ? pic.twitter.com/lOXExZ8Lnj — Hasan Ayaroğlu (@hasanayaroglu) May 13, 2020

Erzurumspor are currently first in the TFF 1. Lig and will be promoted to the top-tier of Turkish football if they do go onto win the league.