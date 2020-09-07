Turkish giants enter talks with Everton over striker, Marcel Brands leading negotiations

Fenerbahce are in talks with Everton over the transfer of Cenk Tosun according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Yellow Canaries have already held a meeting with Everton sporting director Marcel Brands.

Fenerbahce sporting director Emre Belozoglu is leading talks for the Turkish side.

The Yellow Canaries are keen on bringing in Tosun as a potential replacement for Vedat Muriqi who is edging closer to a transfer to Lazio.

Fenerbahce would struggle to sign Tosun on a permanent deal considering their current financial position but a loan move would be feasible.

The Toffees did loan Tosun to Crystal Palace in January but his stay was cut short due to injury.

A move to Fenerbahce would be highly controversial as Tosun was a former Besiktas player.

The Turkey international made a name for himself at the Black Eagles and is still loved by the fans.

Fenerbahce and Besiktas are rivals. Tosun joining the Yellow-Navy Blues would cause an uproar among supporters of the Black Eagles.

Tosun scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 49 appearances across all competitions last season.