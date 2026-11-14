Turkish Giants Enter Three-Way Battle for Liverpool Captain Virgil van Dijk

With the January transfer window approaching, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the Süper Lig trio are closely monitoring the 35-year-old Netherlands international, whose contract at Anfield is set to expire on 30 June 2027.

Under FIFA transfer regulations, Van Dijk will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside England starting from 1 January 2027 unless he signs fresh terms with Liverpool before the turn of the year.

Süper Lig Giants Ready to Challenge AC Milan

AC Milan have also been credited with strong interest in bringing the veteran centre-back to Serie A, with Rossoneri senior advisor Zlatan Ibrahimović reportedly a major admirer of the Dutch defender.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport notes that Milan face stiff competition—and a potentially difficult financial battle—from Türkiye. Galatasaray, who were previously linked with a summer approach for Van Dijk, are joined by arch-rivals Fenerbahçe and Trabzonspor in pushing to lure the Liverpool skipper to the Süper Lig, alongside rival interest from Saudi Arabia.

Van Dijk turns 36 in July 2027, meaning his next move is expected to represent the final major contract of his playing career. According to the Italian report, if financial terms prove decisive in his decision-making, the Turkish clubs and Saudi suitors would hold a clear advantage over Milan’s stricter wage structure.

Van Dijk Leaves Door Open on Liverpool Future

Despite his age, Van Dijk has remained an indispensable figure for Liverpool during the 2026/27 campaign—playing every single minute of the Reds’ opening 10 Premier League fixtures alongside four UEFA Champions League appearances, including last week’s 3–2 defeat away to Fenerbahçe in Istanbul.

Speaking earlier this week following Liverpool’s 3–1 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace, Van Dijk refused to rule out a departure when his contract expires at the end of the season:

“I feel good, but it’s not about me at the moment. Let’s see. I’m not in any panic whatsoever. I want to keep playing and continue what I’m doing,” Van Dijk said. “Let’s see what the season brings. I’ve had an amazing time already so far. If that will be extended, that’s the case. If not, then I will go somewhere else.”

What Happens Next?

Liverpool are keen to avoid losing their captain on a free transfer next summer, yet with no breakthrough reached in extension talks, Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, and Trabzonspor are positioning themselves to make formal approaches as soon as the pre-contract window opens on 1 January.

For more updates on movement between England’s top flight and Turkish football ahead of the winter window, check out our complete 2026/27 Premier League transfer and squad guide.