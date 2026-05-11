Virgil van Dijk Reportedly Eager for Galatasaray Move as Liverpool Face Summer Exodus

The veteran core of Liverpool’s historic era appears to be dissolving rapidly, with captain Virgil van Dijk reportedly “really wanting” to secure a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray this summer.

The sensational claim, made by Turkish journalist Cem Kinay during Mustafa Ozgur Sancar’s show, suggests that the 34-year-old defender is not only a primary target for Galatasaray’s leadership but is actively seeking the transfer himself.

Van Dijk, who has been an ever-present force in Arne Slot’s backline this season, has played every single minute of Premier League action and contributed four goals. Despite his age, his importance to the squad remains paramount, especially as the club prepares for a period of significant transition.

The Dutchman’s potential departure adds to a growing leadership vacuum at Anfield. With stalwarts Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah already confirmed to be leaving this summer, and goalkeeper Alisson Becker attracting serious interest from Juventus, Liverpool risk losing four of their most influential figures in a single window.

A Potential “Coup” for Istanbul

For Galatasaray, landing a player of Van Dijk’s stature would represent a massive statement of intent. Reports suggest the Turkish club’s president views the center-back as a “dream signing.” To facilitate the move and lower Liverpool’s valuation, Galatasaray are reportedly exploring the possibility of a player-plus-cash swap deal.

The End of an Era

Van Dijk joined Liverpool in 2017 and has since become a club legend, winning two Premier League titles and the Champions League. Now in his ninth season on Merseyside, he is just one year away from being eligible for a testimonial—a milestone that may never be reached if these latest reports are accurate.

The exit of the club captain would place immense pressure on manager Arne Slot. While the “dismantling” of the squad built by Jurgen Klopp seems to be accelerating, replacing Van Dijk’s tactical brilliance and dressing-room authority may prove to be Slot’s most difficult challenge yet.