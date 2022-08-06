Turkish giants hold talks with Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo

Galatasaray reportedly held talks with Cristiano Ronaldo according to Hurriyet reporter Ali Naci Kucuk.

Per the source, the Lions reached out to Ronaldo for preliminary negotiations to explore a potential move.

READ: Arsenal midfielder finally agrees to fly to Turkey in transfer that could reach €7m fee

The report gained traction in Turkey after Ronaldo liked a post on social media from a Lions fan who wrote ‘Come to Galatasaray’.

Ronaldo reportedly responded that while he respects Galatasaray as a major club he is only interested in joining a team playing Champions League football last season.

The Lions will not compete in European competition next term.

Ronaldo has been linked with a United exit. The BBC reported that he wants the Red Devils to let him leave the club if they receive a good offer this season as he wants Champions League football.

United will not compete in the Champions League either after a 6th placed finish in the Premier League.

However, there have been hints of a U-turn after United manager Erik ten Hag said he is “really happy” to have Cristiano Ronaldo in his squad.

“I am really happy he is here,” said Ten Hag.

“We have a top striker. We stick to the plan.”

The Portugal international could end up featuring in the Premier League opener against Brighton on Sunday.

Ronaldo has 12 months remaining on his contract but United do have the option to extend by an additional season.