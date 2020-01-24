Turkish League Previews Week 19 – The Istanbul Derby, Can Besiktas Bounce Back & Will Sivasspor Keep Marching On In The Super Lig?

Genclerbirligi vs Gaziantep

Both teams kicked off 2020 with a defeat. Neither look ready for the second half of the season. I’m not even going to bother trying to predict the outcome of this game.

Kayserispor vs Ankaragucu

Kayserispor have been making an awful lot of noise for a team rooted to the bottom of the table after losing their last four games. Saying that, they do have a new club president. The first female club president in the league. And they have made a few new signings. Most importantly they have finally paid staff and players. Ankaragucu meanwhile, are in a sorry state. The Ankara based side are just one position above Kayserispor but are in a dreadful financial situation and probably won’t be able to make new signings. This could be the moment Kayserispor’s luck changes.

Prediction: Kayserispor Win

Kasimpasa vs Alanyaspor

Kasimpasa are in rotten form having lost their last three games. They find themselves in the relegation zone and have put pretty much every player up for sale in response to their dire financial situation. Alanyaspor meanwhile are just eight points off league leaders Sivasspor. The Mediterranean based side are coached by one of the most promising managers in Turkish football. None other than Mr Erol Bulut. Alanyaspor were in the title race this time last year as well before running out of steam. I suspect the same will happen over the next few weeks again as they simply do not have the depth or quality to sustain this form. But they should be able to at least avoid defeat against a woeful Kasimpasa side.

Prediction: Alanyaspor Draw No Bet

Fenerbahce vs Basaksehir

This is an absolutely huge game. Technically this is an Istanbul derby but considering Basaksehir don’t actually have many fans few consider there to be any sort of rivalry at play. The home side are currently 4th, two points behind the visitors who are 2nd, who four points behind leaders Sivasspor. Demba Ba is out suspended for Basaksehir but he was not expected to start anyway. Fenerbahce meanwhile are without Sadik Ciftpinar – a long-term injury – and Hasan Ali Kaldirim. There was much controversy over Vedat Muriqi heading into the clash. Basically Muriqi picked up a yellow card last week against Gaziantep which would have ruled him out for the Basaksehir game. However, he went and got himself booked again resulting in a red card which meant that he served his suspension against Kayserispor in the Turkish Cup. Basaksehir accused Muriqi of skullduggery and there were calls for the Kosovo international to receive a lengthy suspension for his machiavellian attempt to bamboozle the disciplinary system. The Turkish FA decided not to punish Muriqi further and he will play against the Istanbul minnows. And he could make all the difference as he has been in brilliant form upfront. Basaksehir have been brilliant of late scoring 23 goals in their last three games while conceding just three goals. Fenerbahce have also won their last three games albeit in less spectacular fashion but you just don’t bet against this team at home. What there should be however, is goals. Plenty of them.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals

Denizlispor vs Antalyaspor

Both sides are completely out of wack so I am going to stay well clear of this one.

Goztepe vs Besiktas

Besiktas are in a very dark place right now. It just feels like everything is about to fall to pieces. It would not surprise me if Goztepe were to win but to be on the same side there is still good value on them not to lose. And if that does happen it could be curtains for Abdullah Avci.

Prediction: Goztepe Draw No Bet

Konyaspor vs Galatasaray

It’s that time of the year when Galatasaray start moving through the gears. They are 10 points behind league leaders Sivasspor but I would be very surprised if the central Anatolian based side don’t start to stumble soon. Galatasaray have won their last two league games and are just getting warmed up. The Lions have won the league title for the past two seasons. Part of the problem behind their struggles at the start of the season was deciding to bring in so many loan signings – eight players in the squad are on loan. The reason the Yellow-Reds tend to improve this time of year is down to the new signings finally settling in. Galatasaray will be without Christian Luyindama and Florin Andone due to injury. Despite the missing players the Lions have arguably the strongest squad in the league – on paper anyway. Meanwhile, Henry Onyekuru who joined last week on loan from Monaco is out with malaria. To make matters worse Marcao is out suspended. Konyaspor meanwhile, are missing Ferhat Oztorun (Injury) and Deni Milosevic (suspension). Despite having a lovely stadium and hardcore support in what is a one-club city, Konyaspor have failed to win 15 of their last 16 home games in the league. To make matters worse they haven’t beat Galatasaray in their last 29 encounters.

Prediction: Galatasaray Draw No Bet