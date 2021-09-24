Super Lig Wrap 6 – Galatasaray suffer shock defeat, Fenerbahce return to winning ways

Galatasaray had the opportunity to close the gap with league leaders Besiktas after they were held to a 3-3 draw against Adana Demirspor.

The Lions squandered their opportunity and instead ended up getting hammered 3-0 away to Kayserispor.

READ: Besiktas 3-3 Adana Demirspor: Mario Balotelli has last laugh

Bernard Mensah setup Mame Thiam on 39 minutes with the opening goal then went onto provide an assist for Emrah Bassan just before half-time to double the home sides lead.

Thiam wrapped up a convincing victory by netting his brace on 53 minutes.

The defeat saw the Istanbul giants drop into 11th place, six points behind leaders Besiktas.

Kayserispor meanwhile overtook the Yellow-Reds and moved into 9th place on 10 points.

Trabzonspor had the chance to overtake Besiktas and move into first place but also blew their shot.

Konyaspor held the Black Sea based side to a 2-2 draw in Konya.

The visitors actually got off to a great start when Andreas Cornelius put them ahead after just one minute.

However, Vitor Hugo managed to get shown a straight red card just minutes later and it went downhill from there for Trabzonspor.

Konyaspor scored twice inside the first-half via a brace from Endri Cekici to go ahead.

Trabzonspor averted a disaster when Amir Hadziahmetovic scored an own goal to level the scores.

The draw saw join Besiktas on equal points but remain below the Istanbul based side on goal difference.

With Besiktas, Trabzonspor and Galatasaray all dropping points Fenerbahce had the perfect opportunity to make up some lost ground.

The Yellow Canaries ended up being the only top four side to end up winning, beating Giresunspor 2-1 at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium.

Head coach Vitor Pereira will be pleased that two of his star names Ferdi Kadioglu and Mesut Ozil got their names on the scoresheet.

Bizim için önemli 3 puan. Yolumuza devam! 🔥💛💙〽️ || 3 more points for us 💪🏼⚽️ #M1Ö #YaFenerYa pic.twitter.com/HhUJ53qTsq — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) September 23, 2021

Ozil now has three goals and one assists in five appearances for Fenerbahce this season.