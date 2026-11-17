Türkiye have been officially relegated to UEFA Nations League League B following Greece’s 1–0 victory over Serbia in Volos on Monday night, a result that extinguished the Crescent-Stars’ slim hopes of reaching the relegation play-offs.

Competing in League A for the first time in their history, Türkiye’s 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign concluded on Sunday with a 2–1 defeat to France in Bordeaux—leaving Sergen Yalçın’s side rooted to the bottom of Group A1 with zero points and a -11 goal difference (4 goals scored, 15 conceded) across six matches.

Greece’s 1–0 Win Hands Serbia the Play-Off Lifeline

Entering Monday’s final round of Group A2 fixtures, Türkiye still held a mathematical route to a March 2027 relegation play-off—provided Serbia suffered a heavy defeat away to Greece.

However, at the Panthessaliko Stadium in Volos, Greece settled for a narrow 1–0 victory courtesy of a 69th-minute strike from Giorgos Masouras after a goalless first half.

While the defeat meant Serbia also finished bottom of Group A2 without a single point, their -8 goal difference (4 scored,12 conceded) edged out Türkiye’s -11 mark—allowing Serbia to claim the League A/B play-off berth while condemning Türkiye to automatic relegation alongside Czechia.

League A Bottom-Place Comparison (2026/27)

Under UEFA’s revised Nations League format, the two lowest-ranked fourth-placed teams across League A suffer direct relegation to League B, while the two best fourth-placed finishers enter a two-legged promotion/relegation play-off against League B group runners-up.

Group Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts Outcome Group A2 Serbia 6 0 0 6 4 12 -8 0 Advances to League A/B Play-Off Group A1 Türkiye 6 0 0 6 4 15 -11 0 Relegated to League B

Tough Lessons in Group A1 as Focus Shifts to Euro 2028 Qualifying

Drawn into an unforgiving group alongside France, Italy, and Belgium, Türkiye endured six consecutive defeats—opening with home losses to France (1–0) and Italy (4–1) in September, followed by away setbacks against Belgium (3–0) and Italy (3–1) in October, before narrow 2–1 defeats against both Belgium and France under newly appointed head coach Sergen Yalçın in November.

Despite the relegation, Yalçın has framed the November international window as an extended evaluation period ahead of UEFA Euro 2028 qualifying, which gets underway in March 2027—where the Crescent-Stars will look to build around key pillars including Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler and Brighton defender Ferdi Kadıoğlu.

(Note: Be sure to update the Group A1 standings table and status column on your Türkiye National Team 2026/27 Hubfrom “Confirmed 4th (relegation zone)” to “Relegated to League B” with the final 6-game totals: P6, W0, D0, L6, GF 4, GA 15, GD -11, Pts 0.)