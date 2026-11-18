Türkiye’s Under-19 national team delivered a historic second-half goal blitz in Antalya on Tuesday, scoring 10 times after the interval to demolish Liechtenstein 11–2 in their final UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying Round 2 (League B, Group 3) fixture.

Coached by Uğur İnceman, the young Crescent-Stars trailed 2–1 at half-time at the Arslan Zeki Demirci Sports Complex in Manavgat before unleashing an extraordinary offensive display spearheaded by a five-goal haul from Thierry Darnel Karadeniz.

Second-Half Explosion Turns Game on Its Head

Türkiye opened the scoring in the 21st minute through Antalyaspor midfielder Hasan Yakub İlçin, only for Liechtenstein forward Erjon Memaj to strike twice before the break (29′, 41′) to hand the visitors a surprise 2–1 half-time advantage.

Whatever İnceman said in the dressing room sparked an immediate transformation. Thierry Karadeniz ignited the turnaround just four minutes into the second half (49′) before adding four more goals in the 53rd, 63rd, 68th, and 86th minutes to finish with an unforgettable five-goal performance.

Five additional Türkiye players also found the net during the second-half onslaught—highlighting the depth of domestic and European-based youth talent in the squad:

Utku Kurtal (Club NXT)

Yunus Ünal (Hannover 96)

Vatan Oğuz Özcan (Norwich City)

Emin Ertuğ Torunoğulları (Holstein Kiel)

Erk Arda Aslan (Gençlerbirliği)

Group B3 Campaign Concludes in Second Place

The emphatic victory lifted Türkiye to six points from their three Group B3 fixtures—having previously defeated Slovakia 3–1 in their opener before falling 3–1 to group winners Estonia, who topped the section with a maximum nine points.

Pos Team P W D L Pts 1 Estonia 3 3 0 0 9 2 Türkiye 3 2 0 1 6 3 Slovakia 3 1 0 2 3 4 Liechtenstein 3 0 0 3 0

Türkiye U19 Squad (November 2026 Qualifying Round)

Goalkeepers: Deniz Eren Dönmezer (Kayserispor), Emir Dadük (Pendikspor), Efe Yiğit Üstün (Samsunspor)

Defenders: Yusuf Dağhan Kahraman (Galatasaray), Yiğit Hamza Aydar (Gençlerbirliği), Boran Eligüzel (Göztepe),Şerafettin Çifçier (Göztepe), Ada İbik (Manisa FK), Vatan Oğuz Özcan (Norwich City), Yağız Fikri Şen (Sarıyer)

Midfielders: Hasan Talha Ayyıldız (AFC Ajax), Hasan Yakub İlçin (Antalyaspor), Eyyüp Arda Yaşar (Arminia Bielefeld), Utku Kurtal (Club NXT), Uğur Pusat Ay (Eintracht Frankfurt), Erk Arda Aslan (Gençlerbirliği), Yunus Ünal (Hannover 96), Mehmet Efe Türkoğlu (Kasımpaşa), Thierry Darnel Karadeniz (Sebat Spor Kulübü)

Forwards: Mustafa Coşkun Tosun (Çaykur Rizespor), Emin Ertuğ Torunoğulları (Holstein Kiel)

For complete coverage of Türkiye’s senior national team setup and emerging European-based talent, explore our Türkiye National Team 2026/27 squad, fixtures, and UEFA Nations League guide, alongside our complete guide to Turkish players in Europe’s Top 5 leagues.