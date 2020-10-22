Villarreal vs Sivasspor: Europa League Preview & Predicted Lineups

Sivasspor kick off their Europa League campaign against Villarreal in the Group I clash at the Madrigal stadium, Spain on Thursday 22 October.

The Super Lig side are the only Turkish representatives in the Europa League group stages this season.

Villarreal will be without Sofian Chahkla who has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Pervis Estupinan, Gerard Moreno and Albert Moreno are all out injured.

Sivasspor meanwhile, will be without Aaron Appindangoye and Erdogan Yesilyurt.

Villarreal head into the game in good form having lost just won game in La Liga away to Barcelona.

The Yellow Submarine are unbeaten in their last three games as are Sivasspor.

The visitors are also in pretty decent form but there is a gulf in quality between these two sides.

Sivasspor will be hoping to leave Spain with a point, anything more would be a surprise. They will makes things difficult for the home side and a well organised defensively so the onus will be on Villarreal to breakthrough.

Prediction: Sivasspor +0.5 (Asian Handicap)

Villarreal vs Sivasspor

Villarreal: Asenjo, Gasper, Albiol, Torres, Pedreza, Iborra, Chukwueze, Triqueros, Coquelin, Gomez, Alcacer

Sivasspor: Samassa, Goiano, Caner, Camara, Ziya, Hakan, Yasin, Fajr, Isaac, Gradel, Yatabare