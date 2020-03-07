‘Wasn’t very pretty’ – Mesut Ozil reacts to Arsenal victory over West Ham

Arsenal beat West Ham United 3-0 at the Emirates stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Mesut Ozil returned to the starting lineup after being rested in the FA Cup clash against Portsmouth.

The rest seemed to do Ozil the world of good as he went onto provide the goal winning assist.

Ozil setup Alexander Lacazette for what turned out to be the only goal of the game.

It was not a vintage Arsenal performance by any standards and Ozil reflected that in his post-match reaction on Instagram.

The 31-year-old said ‘it wasn’t pretty today’ alongside a photograph of his assist.

However, Arsenal have now won their last three successive Premier League games.

Ozil meanwhile has a goal and an assist in his last three league games for the Gunners.

The victory saw Arsenal close the gap with 5th places Watford to three points but they are 10th in the table.

The Gunners face a tough test next away to 2nd placed Manchester City on Wednesday.