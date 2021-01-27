West Brom agree loan deal for Galatasaray striker Mbaye Diagne

West Brom have agreed a deal with Galatasaray to sign Mbaye Diagne on a six-month loan with an option to buy at the end of the season according to Sky Sports.

Diagne has scored 11 goals in 18 appearances for Galatasaray in all competitions this season for the reigning champions.

Despite a decent goal record Diagne has never seen eye to eye with Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim and the staff.

After falling out with Terim last summer Diagne was loaned to Club Brugge.

The striker also ran into trouble in Belgium where after an impressive start scoring four goals in six league games he was dropped from the squad in December.

Diagne was fined and dropped after missing a penalty he was not supposed to take in the 1-0 defeat against PSG in the Champions League in November 2019.

The Senegal international is set to fly to the UK to finalize talks with the Baggies and agree personal terms.

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce has made signing a striker a priority since taking over in December.

Diagne has been linked with Premier League sides in a past and has played in the Serie A in the past.

The striker was signed by Antonio Conte for Juventus as a 21-year-old in 2013 but was unable to break through the ranks to the first team.

He has played in China for Tianjin TEDA before a breakthrough season as Turkish side Kasimpasa where he scored 32 goals before Galatasaray signed him in 2019.