West Brom keen to sign Everton striker

West Bromwich Albion are keen to sign Everton striker Cenk Tosun this summer according to Sporx.

Per the source, Baggies boss Slaven Bilic wants to be reunited with Tosun following their time together at Besiktas.

Bilic coached Tosun for one season as Besiktas manager.

The Croatian manager oversaw the beginning of the transformation of Tosun culminating in a high profile move to Everton in January 2018.

West Brom are looking to strengthen the squad ahead of their Premier League campaign following promotion from the Championship.

Tosun is reportedly an option and considering his desire to stay in England and Everton appearing not to have plans for the striker a move to West Brom could be a win-win scenario for both the striker and his club.

The 28-year-old did join Crystal Palace on loan in January but had returned to his parent club following a season-ending injury.

Tosun has since recovered.

West Brom could sign Tosun for between £7m-9m according to the report which is considerably less than the £27m Everton paid for him in 2018.

Tosun also has interest from Super Lig giants Fenerbahce and his former club Besiktas but neither would be able to afford the striker on a permanent deal due to their financial position. Only a loan deal would be affordable for either side.