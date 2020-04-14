West Brom plot move for €10m valued defender previously managed by Slaven Bilic

West Brom are interested in Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida according to Sporx.

Per the source, Baggies manager Slaven Bilic is keen on the powerful centre-back back who he knows well from the Croatia national team setup.

Bilic managed Vida during his time in charge of the Croatia national side.

The Croatian manager did previously manage Besiktas but Vida joined in 2018 after he had left.

The transfer could depend on whether West Brom get promoted to the Premier League.

There is uncertainty over the future of the Championship which is currently suspended due to coronavirus disruptions.

Bilic had reportedly been keeping close tabs on Vida. Besiktas meanwhile, are prepared to sell the defender to lower their wage bill – Vida earns approximately €3m per-season.

The Championship side could, however, face competition from Marseille who are reportedly plotting a €6m move for the 30-year-old.

Vida has another two-years remaining on his current Besiktas contract.

The Super Lig is currently on hold due to the Covid-19 outbreak – a return date has yet to be set.