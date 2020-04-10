Besiktas want Arsenal midfielder to sign for an additional season

Besiktas want Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny to stay on for an additional season on loan.

A source close to the Black Eagles revealed to Turkish-Football that they want Elneny to extend his loan stay.

The Istanbul giants are of the view that it would be a win-win situation for all involved considering the uncertainty created by coronavirus disruptions.

Besiktas face a dilemma as the Super Lig is suspended without a return date set.

If the league is not completed by June 30 Elneny will have to return to Arsenal as his loan contract will expire.

Unless the football authorities grant special measures for loan transfers to stay on to complete the season Elneny could find himself return to the Emirates before the 2019-20 season ends.

Besiktas want Elneny to stay on an additional season which would ensure that he completes the current campaign.

It would also free Arsenal €2m from their wage bill as the Black-Whites are covering his wages.

Elneny has himself stated that he is happy to stay on at Besiktas if an agreement is reached between the clubs.

“If Besiktas wants me and an agreement can be made I would be happy to stay. I am getting on well with the new manager Sergen Yalcin,” Elneny told Bein Sports Turkey [Translated by Turkish-Football].