“When you realise that this guy is back” – Ilkay Gundogan welcomes back €45m ace after lengthy spell on the sidelines

Manchester City ace Ilkay Gundogan has taken to social media to welcome back Leroy Sane.

Sane has been sidelined for the majority of the season with an anterior cruciate but has retuned to training in recent weeks.

Gundogan who plays alongside Sane for both club and country, could not hide his excitement upon Sane’s return and posted a photo on Instagram of the two laughing together in training.

The 29-year-old also included the following caption, “When you realise that this guy is back really soon: @leroysane19”

Gundogan has three-years remaining on his contract with Man City and is yet to make a comment regarding the proposed two-year UEFA Champions League ban.

The 29-year-old will be 31 by the time the club are allowed to compete in Europe again.

Sane meanwhile has just a year remaining on his contract with City and was closely linked with an exit from the club last summer.

City are back in action tonight when they take on West Ham United in the Premier League.