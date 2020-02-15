Players ‘are jealous’ that I’ve worked with Klopp and Guardiola – Man City ace Ilkay Gundogan

Manchester City ace Ilkay Gundogan believes he has earned the envy of his peers after working under two of the modern game’s best managers.

Gundogan moved to Borussia Dortmund under Jurgen Klopp where he won the Bundesliga title and reached the UEFA Champions League final.

The Germany international had the option of following Klopp to Liverpool however, he opted to join Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in 2016.

With Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp widely regarded as two of the world’s best managers, Gundogan believes he has undoubtedly made a number of players jealous.

“They are the two best coaches in the world. It is a privilege that I trained under both,” Gundogan told Fantasy PL.

“I think there are a lot of footballers who are jealous of me are because they didn’t have that opportunity.

“Both have a place in my heart. Both have taught me a lot and are part of my success.”

Man City are back in action on Wednesday night when they take on an out-of-form West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola’s side will no doubt have one eye on the UEFA Champions League clash against Real Madrid which is scheduled for February 26.

Gundogan has been a regular feature for Pep Guardiola’s side this term and has contributed with four assists and five goals 35 appearances.