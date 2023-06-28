Arsenal & Newcastle In Race Against Time to Sign Arda Guler

Arsenal and Newcastle are in a race against time to sign Fenerbahce wonderkid Arda Guler, according to Football Insider.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder is one of the most sought-after young players in world football and has been dubbed the “Turkish Messi”.

He has a £15 million release clause in his contract, but Fenerbahce are trying to tie him down to a new deal.

Arsenal and Newcastle face a race against time to try and sign Guler before he signs a new deal which would increase his release clause.

Additionally, Fabrizio Romano reported on his Youtube channel that Guler’s representatives are demanding a significant sign on fee and commission.

Romano also revealed that Guler wants to join a club where he will play next season.

Turkish-Football has reported for weeks that Arsenal and Newcastle want Guler and that Brighton are also in the race.

Arsenal are said to be leading the chase for Guler, but Barcelona and Ajax are also interested.

The player’s camp is believed to favor a move to Ajax, as they believe he would get more regular playing time there.

Guler has made 35 appearances for Fenerbahce this season, scoring six goals and providing seven assists.

He also scored a stunning goal in Turkey’s Euro 2024 qualifier win over Wales last week.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted that the Gunners need to strengthen if they are to win the Premier League title next season.

The Londoners are widely expected to announce the signing of Chelsea’s Kai Havertz in due course.

Guler signed a new three-year contract with Fenerbahce last year, which keeps him at the club until June 2025.

However, it is possible that he could be persuaded to sign a new deal with a higher release clause.

If Guler does leave Fenerbahce, it is likely that he will command a significant transfer fee.

The £15 million release clause is already a high price, but it is possible that the bidding could go even higher.

Arsenal, Newcastle, Barcelona, and Ajax are all interested in signing Guler. It is too early to say where he will end up, but it is sure to be a hotly contested transfer saga.