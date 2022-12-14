Wolves green light defender transfer exit, Galatasaray interested

Wolves are open to defender Yerson Mosquera leaving on loan in January according to the Express & Star.

Per the source, the 21-year-old defender could be allowed to leave on loan over the winter transfer window.

Galatasaray have been closely linked with the Colombian defender and could give Mosquera playing time which he has been starved of this term.

The 21-year-old joined Wolves on a £4.5m move in summer 2021 but has not made an appearance this season.

The young defender has been playing under-21 games to keep match fitness and has been part of the senior club squad since reovering from a hamstring injury but has yet to make his Premier League debut.

Mosquera still has another five-years left on his Wolves contract, Galatasaray would struggle to sign Mosquera on a permanent deal but would be open to a loan move to strengthen the squad for the second half of the season.

Galatasaray are currently second in the Super Lig, two points behind leaders and rivals Fenerbahce.

The Turkish top tier resumes action on 25 December following the 2022 Qatar World Cup.