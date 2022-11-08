10 man Fenerbahce beat Sivasspor

Fenerbahce extended their lead at the top of the Super Lig table after beating Sivasspor 1-0 at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium.

The Yellow Canaries beat Sivasspor despite playing the second half with 10 men after Michy Batshuayi was sent off after being booked twice.

Enner Valencia managed to put the home side ahead despite the man disadvantage after scoring from the penalty spot on 55 minutes.

The victory was the Yellow Canaries fifth ina row and moved them five points clear of Basaksehir.

Fenerbahce face Giresunspor next in their final game before the league takes a break for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Basaksehir could have closed the gap to three points but ended up being held to a 3-3 draw away to Hatayspor.

Bertug Yildirim put Hatayspor ahead on 12 minutes, Bertrand Traore equalised on 60 minutes and Danijel Aleksic put the visitors ahead five minutes later.

However, Hatayspor managed to fight back and went back ahead after Ayoub El Kaabi and Ze Luis scored in quick succession.

Basaksehir did manage to save a point after Serdar Gurler scored a last-gasp equaliser.