Bayern Munich Set for Significant Financial Hit as Galatasaray Move to Keep Sacha Boey

German giants Bayern Munich are reportedly bracing for a substantial financial loss as Galatasaray prepares to turn Sacha Boey’s current loan deal into a permanent stay in Istanbul.

A Costly Return to the Bosphorus

According to the latest reports from Germany, including insights from Bild’s “Bayern Insider,” [as relayed by Goal] Galatasaray is leaning heavily toward exercising a €15 million purchase option included in the French right-back’s loan agreement.

If triggered, the deal would represent a massive write-down for the Bavarian club. Bayern originally signed the 25-year-old from Galatasaray in January 2024 for a record-breaking €30 million fee. Accepting half that amount just two years later signals a definitive end to a transfer that failed to meet expectations at the Allianz Arena.

The Struggles in Bavaria

Boey’s tenure in Munich was marred by misfortune. Despite being the most expensive departure in Turkish Süper Lig history at the time of his sale, the Frenchman struggled to find his rhythm in Germany. Plagued by persistent injuries—including a significant meniscus tear and a series of calf issues—Boey missed over 40 matches for the record champions.

During his two seasons with Bayern, he managed only 38 official appearances, contributing a single goal and five assists. With the recent tactical shifts under manager Vincent Kompany, Boey found himself further down the pecking order, leading to his return to Turkey in the winter transfer window of 2026.

Resurgence in Istanbul

In stark contrast to his time in Germany, Boey has looked like a man reborn since rejoining the “Lions” on loan. He has immediately reclaimed his starting role, appearing in 13 matches across all competitions and notably finding the net in a high-profile Champions League clash against Juventus.

The Turkish press has described Boey as “unrecognizable” compared to his injury-prone stint in Munich, noting that he has returned to the dynamic, offensive form that originally made him a fan favorite at the Rams Park.

A Strategic Exit for Bayern

While the €15 million loss is difficult to swallow, experts suggest the move allows Bayern to clear Boey’s salary from their books and recoup funds to reinvest in other defensive targets. For Galatasaray, the deal is seen as a major coup—securing a top-tier European fullback they already know and trust for half the price they sold him for just 24 months ago.

The deal is expected to be finalized following the conclusion of the current Süper Lig season, as Galatasaray closes in on another domestic title.