Fenerbahce Linked with Historic Move for Liverpool Icon Mohamed Salah

The Turkish transfer market has been sent into a frenzy following reports that Fenerbahçe are weighing up a monumental bid for Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah.

According to a report by A Spor, the Yellow Canaries are preparing what is being described as a “historic transfer move” to bring the Egyptian superstar to Istanbul for the 2026/27 season.

The news has dominated sports headlines in Turkey, as Fenerbahçe looks to counter the high-profile moves of their rivals with a signing that would arguably be the biggest in the history of the Süper Lig.

A Statement of Global Ambition

Fenerbahçe’s pursuit of Salah is seen as a clear signal of the club’s intent to re-establish itself as a force not only in Turkey but across European football. With the club hierarchy eager to end their wait for consistent domestic dominance, the addition of a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner would represent a paradigm shift for the league.

While Salah remains a beloved figure at Anfield, the rumors suggest that Fenerbahçe are ready to mobilize significant financial resources, including potential high-level sponsorship deals, to meet the Egyptian King’s valuation and salary expectations.

The “Salah Effect” on the Bosphorus

The prospect of Mohamed Salah donning the yellow and navy blue jersey has already ignited the imagination of the Fenerbahçe faithful. Analysts suggest that Salah’s arrival would provide an unparalleled boost to the club’s brand, jersey sales, and international prestige, mirroring the impact of major signings seen in other emerging football markets.

Tactically, Salah would be the crown jewel of the Fenerbahçe attack. His clinical finishing and world-class playmaking ability are viewed as the perfect tools to unlock stubborn defenses in the Süper Lig and lead the club on a deep run in continental competition.

Navigating the Negotiation Table

Despite the excitement, the deal remains in the “ambitious” category. Liverpool’s stance on their iconic winger and Salah’s own career preferences will be the deciding factors. However, the report indicates that Fenerbahçe officials are working behind the scenes to present a once-in-a-lifetime project to the player, emphasizing his status as a legendary figure in a city that bridges two continents.

If Fenerbahçe manages to turn this “mega-claim” into a reality, it will not just be a transfer—it will be a historic event that shifts the balance of power in Turkish football for years to come.