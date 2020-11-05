5 Legal Websites to Place Live Bets on Super Lig

Turkish Super Lig is getting more popular and competitive in the last couple of years. Fenerbahce, Galatasaray, and Besiktas were the rulers of Turkish football for the most part of their history, with 71 titles won. All the other clubs won only 20! But, in the last ten years, two clubs broke their dominance and were crowned as champions – Bursaspor in the 2009/10 season and Basaksehir in the 2019/20 season. Will Basaksehir pave the way to other challengers, or Fenerbahce, Besiktas, and Galatasaray will restore their dominance? For bettors, all over the world the excitement and uncertainty that Super Lig brings in the last couple of years are good and Turkish betting markets are definitely growing at the moment. In this article, we will share with you the best websites for live betting on Turkish Super Lig in Turkey and some advice on Super Lig live betting as well. It is always important to listen to what other gamblers have to say and act accordingly to raise your chances for a big win.

Super Lig Live Betting Guide

Live betting, in general, is something you usually want to do after placing a single pre-game bet, for a substantial amount of money. You either want to back your bet, if it is going as you anticipated, so you can win more, or you want to save your bet, in case that everything is looking bad, in order to get the most money possible and cut losses.

However, the Turkish Super Lig is one of the few leagues in the world which don’t need to work like that. In almost every round of Turkish Super Lig, you will see some unexpected results or amazing comebacks. In the last couple of seasons, one of the Turkish league giants, Galatasaray, turned around more than ten games in their favor, after losing on the break. The bookies all around the world noticed that, but the odds of seeing those huge comebacks are still high enough. Also, you might witness a late goal fiesta, in the last 20 minutes of the game, almost on a regular basis. If you have a possibility to watch the game choose the right moment to bet on goals in the games between efficient teams, that failed to score yet in that game.

It is also very important to know which bookmaker is the best for live betting on Super Lig in Turkey. Not all major sportsbooks are allowed, and Turkey has some domestic bookmakers as well, with solid odds.

The Best Sportsbooks in Turkey for Live Betting

The most popular bookmaker in Turkey is Nesine, which is the biggest domestic sportsbook in that country. Almost half of all Turkish online bettors lay their bets at this site. Nesine offers competitive odds and you can find ever lower Turkish football leagues here.

Bet 365 is another option for Turkish users. Of course, this is one of the most famous, if not the most famous sportsbook in the world. Bet 365 offers competitive odds as well, but their biggest value is live streaming and quick live odds update, so you can watch the game on-site and react fast, while you are on their platform.

1XBet is another international operator popular in Turkey. Their biggest value for Turkish customers is probably 100% matched first deposit welcome bonus up to EUR 100, which you can then wager on Turkish Super Lig.

22Bet is also an international operator with a similar welcome offer. They usually offer the best odds on Super Lig matches out of all sportsbooks accepted in Turkey.

Summary

Turkish Super Lig is gaining popularity all over the world. After the beginning of the 21st century, when Turkish football had its golden age during the World Cup 2002, where they reached the semifinal, it seems that the new glory era is on its beginning, with more Turkish clubs doing well in European competitions and Turkish players abroad playing successfully for top clubs, such as the Leicester City duo Unger – Soyuncu.

