Goalkeeper Seen Leaving Man United Medical, €7m Transfer Expected to be Completed

Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is expected to complete his move to Manchester United after undergoing a medical in Athens, Greece, journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu revealed.

Manchester United have agreed to sign Fenerbahçe goalkeeper Altay Bayindir for €7m including bonus’.

The report claims that if there is not a last minute problem following his medical Bayindir will join United.

🚨 Manchester United, Altay Bayındır’ın serbest kalma bedelini ödemeyi kabul etti. https://t.co/yqIEmqx9j7 — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) August 22, 2023

Altay Bayındır’ın sağlık kontrollerinde bir sorun çıkmazsa; 7 milyon euro karşılığında Manchester United’a transfer olacak. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) August 22, 2023

Bayindir, 25, has passed a medical in Athens, Greece, and is expected to sign a contract with the Red Devils.

Sabuncuoglu shared a photograph of Bayindir leaving the medical in Greece and reported that he returned to Turkiye afterward.

ÖZEL | Manchester United için Atina’da sağlık kontrolünden geçen Altay Bayındır İstanbul’a döndü! pic.twitter.com/aD6YsdfoKK — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) August 22, 2023

The Turkey international will compete with André Onana for the number one spot at Old Trafford – although he will be joining as a back up.

Bayindir has been capped five times for Turkey and has been the starting goalkeeper for Fenerbahçe for the past two seasons.

He made 40 appearances in all competitions last season as his side finished in second place in the Super Lig.

He was also crucial for Fenerbahce as they won the Turkish Cup and reached the Round of 16 in the Europa League.

The signing of Bayindir suggests that Dean Henderson is set to leave Manchester United. The England international has been linked with a move to Crystal Palace.

Bayindir’s arrival is a sign of Erik ten Hag’s ambition to improve Manchester United’s squad.

The Dutch manager is looking to build a team that can challenge for trophies in the Premier League and the Champions League.