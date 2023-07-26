‘Amazing’ – Chelsea Legend Convinced Wilfried Zaha to Make Galatasaray Move

Wilfried Zaha has revealed that Chelsea legend Didier Drogba helped convince him make the move to Galatasaray on a three-year deal.

The 30-year-old winger left Crystal Palace after 13 years, having scored 90 goals and made 76 assists in 458 appearances.

Zaha had been linked with a number of clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Lazio, Napoli, Fenerbahce, and Al-Nassr. However, he ultimately opted to join Galatasaray.

Zaha said that he was attracted to Galatasaray by the chance to play in the Champions League and that he had spoken to former Eagles teammate Patrick van Aanholt and fellow Ivorian Didier Drogba, who both played for the club, about their experiences.

“Obviously this will be my first opportunity to be part of the Champions League, so my mindset is to come here and do my best, try and help the club win titles and get as far as possible,” the winger told Beanyman Sports.

“My message is when I put on the shirt I always give 100 per cent and I look forward to winning hopefully the league this season with all the fans.

“I’ve asked a few friends, I asked Patrick Van Aanholt who came here, I asked Drogba and he told me it was amazing. I just can’t wait to step in here and see it for myself.”

Galatasaray will have to navigate past a tricky playoff route to make the Champions League group stages.

The Lions were held to a 2-2 draw away from home yesterday but have the chance to go through with a victory in Istanbul.

The Yellow-Reds will still have to play another round if they make it past Zalgiris to reach the group stage.