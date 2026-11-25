Arda Güler registered two second-half assists as Real Madrid recovered from a half-time deficit to beat PSV Eindhoven 5-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu on Tuesday night, preserving their 100 per cent record in the UEFA Champions League league phase.

The 21-year-old Turkish international drove Madrid’s second-half turnaround before making way for Eduardo Camavinga in the 70th minute, taking his 2026–27 European tally to one goal and four assists in three appearances.

PSV frustrated the hosts during an even opening period and took a 32nd-minute lead from the penalty spot. Following a VAR review for a foul by Aurélien Tchouaméni on Sven Mijnans, Ivan Perišić converted past Thibaut Courtois to give the visitors a 1-0 interval advantage.

Real Madrid manager José Mourinho responded with a triple substitution at half-time—introducing Jude Bellingham,Dean Huijsen, and Ibrahima Konaté—and the hosts swiftly took control of the match.

Güler sparked the comeback five minutes after the restart, controlling a pass from Yan Diomandé inside the penalty area and laying the ball off for Federico Valverde’s 50th-minute equaliser.

Madrid moved ahead on the hour mark when Bellingham finished from a Vinícius Júnior assist. Four minutes later, Güler split the PSV back line with a through ball into the path of Kylian Mbappé to make it 3-1.

After Güler’s 70th-minute withdrawal, Madrid added two late goals. Mbappé completed his brace in the 84th minute from a Brahim Díaz pass—extending his streak of scoring in every Champions League fixture this season—before Vinícius Júnior added a fifth three minutes from time.

The result takes Real Madrid to a maximum 15 points from five Champions League matches and extends their winning run across all competitions to 10 games, while PSV remain on four points.