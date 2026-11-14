Arda Güler Reveals Kevin De Bruyne’s Tunnel Message After Stunning Free-Kick Against Belgium

Real Madrid playmaker Arda Güler has revealed the personal message Kevin De Bruyne gave him in the tunnel following Türkiye’s 2–1 UEFA Nations League defeat to Belgium on Thursday evening.

Despite the setback at Gürsel Aksel Stadium in İzmir—where Belgium recovered from Güler’s 20th-minute opener through goals from De Bruyne and Charles De Ketelaere—the 21-year-old’s individual display drew widespread admiration across European football.

Sensational Free-Kick Leaves Lammens Helpless

Güler—who has enjoyed a prolific 2026/27 campaign for both Real Madrid and Türkiye—delivered the standout moment of the night in the 20th minute to hand newly appointed head coach Sergen Yalçın’s side an early lead.

Standing over a central free-kick well outside the penalty area, the left-footed midfielder whipped the ball over Belgium’s defensive wall and into the top-left corner—generating the height, curve, and precision needed to leave goalkeeper Senne Lammens with no chance.

While Güler’s long-range strike ultimately could not prevent a Türkiye defeat, his command of the midfield left a lasting impression on Belgium’s veteran captain.

What De Bruyne Told Güler in the Tunnel

Speaking to the media after the final whistle, De Bruyne urged Güler’s Türkiye teammates to take on greater responsibility, admitting Belgium had built their entire tactical game plan around containing the Real Madrid star.

“We kept a close eye on him at all times. His teammates should take more responsibility, because all the responsibility fell on Arda and we planned the match accordingly,” De Bruyne said.

Güler subsequently revealed to MARCA that De Bruyne also sought him out privately as the players left the pitch, praising both his overall control of the game and the distance from which he beat Lammens.

“After the match, as I was heading into the tunnel, he grabbed me and said: ‘Hey, Güler, what a game you’ve played tonight!'” Güler said. “I just smiled because it came from one of the best and most experienced midfielders. He told me he’d been following my matches and that he likes the way I control the midfield. He also told me that the free-kick I scored was incredible. “He couldn’t believe I’d managed to score because I was too far from the goal. Finally, he said goodbye, wishing me all the best and hoping I’d keep it up. “I thanked him for all his kind and warm comments about my talent. They mean a lot to me, as De Bruyne is an inspiration to this generation of footballers.”

Güler and Türkiye will now look to bounce back when they travel to face France in their final UEFA Nations League group fixture on Sunday, 15 November.