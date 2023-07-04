Arsenal Defender ‘Wants To Stay’, Galatasaray Interested – Faces Uncertain Future

Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares is keen to stay at the club and make a name for himself in North London, according to his agent Cesar Bonaventura as reported by TRT Galatasaray correspondent Tibet Tore.

The 23-year-old Portuguese international was brought to the Emirates in 2021 as a backup for Kieran Tierney but has struggled to establish himself in the first team.

Tavares spent the second half of last season on loan at Marseille, where he made 39 appearances and scored six goals.

However, he was dropped from the squad on more than one occasion due to concerns over his attitude.

Marseille have elected not to make a permanent bid for Tavares, who is still under contract at Arsenal until 2025.

Bonaventura told Tore that his client wants to continue at Arsenal and fight for his place in the team.

However, Bonaventura refused to close the door on a possible move away, saying: “Nuno is still under contract at Arsenal. He wants to stay in the team but we’ll see what happens in the future.”

Galatasaray are keen on strengthening their left-back position this summer after winning the Super Lig title and booking a place in the Champions League.