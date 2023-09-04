Arsenal Forward Has Medical Ahead of Transfer to Turkish Giants

Nicolas Pepe is having a medical in Paris today ahead of a move to Besiktas, after previously refusing an offer from the Turkish club according to L’equipe.

The English transfer window closed on 1 September but the Turkish transfer window is still open until 15 September. As a result, Besiktas are still able to sign new players.

Pepe has a year left on his Arsenal contract, and the Gunners were deciding whether they were willing to let him leave for free or not.

However, with most major leagues transfer windows having already shut or being close to shutting time is running out.

If Arsenal do not move Pepe on they will be forced to pay wages for a player who is unlikely to play this season.

It’s not clear what Arsenal decided, but if there is a transfer fee for the winger, it hasn’t been reported yet.

Pepe originally turned down Besiktas’ offer, but he has now had a change of heart and is set to join the Turkish club.

A move to Turkey seems like the eventual outcome of a long summer of speculation.

Pepe joined Arsenal from Lille in 2019 for a club-record fee of £72 million but has struggled to live up to expectations at Arsenal, scoring just 16 goals in 79 appearances.

He is now set to join Besiktas on a three-year contract. The transfer is expected to be completed in the next few days.