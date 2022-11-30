Arsenal interested in Inter star, Italian giants want €30m

Arsenal are interested in Inter star Hakan Calhanoglu according to Express via Inter Live.

Per the source, the Gunners and fellow Premier League side Aston Villa have made Calhanoglu a transfer target.

Inter meanwhile, are not keen on selling their key man and are considering taking advantage of an option in his current contract to extend his deal which ends in 2024.

The report does claim that Inter do have a price for Calhanoglu.

The Serie A outfit want €30m for the playmaker and could be tempted to sell at the end of the season if demands are met.

The 28-year-old has been in great for Inter this term scoring three times and providing five assists in 20 appearances in all competitions this season.

Calhanoglu joined Inter from AC Milan on a free transfer in July 2021.

The attacking midfielder has 74 international caps for Turkey and has scored 17 times.

Despite being linked with Arsenal several times in the past Calhanoglu has never played in the Premier League before.

Turkey did not qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup so will be well rested for the return of domestic football.

Inter are currently 5th in the Serie A, 11 points behind leaders Napoli but just two behind second placed rivals AC Milan.